Government offices closed in San Diego for Veterans Day

SAN DIEGO – Federal, state and local government offices will be closed in San Diego Monday for the observed Veterans Day holiday.

In the city of San Diego, the closures include administrative offices, libraries, recreation centers and municipal pools. The Tecolote Nature Center will also be closed.

City-run facilities that will be open Monday include municipal golf courses, the Mission Trails Regional Park visitor center, Chollas Lake, the San Vicente Reservoir and Miramar Landfill. Curbside trash pickup in San Diego will take place as normal. Parking meters, parking restrictions and yellow zones won’t be enforced.

In the county of San Diego, administrative offices, animal shelters and libraries will be closed. Libraries will also be closed.

Also closed will be community and teen centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley.

County-run parks and campgrounds will be open, except for Lakeside. Essential services, including sheriff’s and emergency animal control services, will be opened and staffed.

The Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit Center plan to operate their buses, trains and trolleys on a normal weekday schedule.