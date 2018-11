RAMONA, Calif. — Fire crews were at the scene of a structure fire in Ramona Monday, said officials.

CAL Fire confirmed they were at the scene of the fire in the 16000 block of Salida del Sol just after 1:30 p.m.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO Crews are at scene of a confirmed structure fire in the 16000 block of Salida del Sol in Ramona. There is a threat to the vegetation and both ground and air resources are en route. #SalidaFire — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 12, 2018

This is a breaking news story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.