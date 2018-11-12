Driver smashes hair salon while trying to exit parking spot

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A driver apparently hit the gas instead of the brake and slammed his car into a hair salon Monday.

The accident happened at about 11:40 a.m. as the driver was trying to leave a parking spot in front of the Pink & Blue Beauty Salon at 325 8th Street in National City. He was backing up and hit the gas suddenly, sending the silver four-door sedan into the wall of the salon.

The wall and the front window of the salon were damage, as was the rear end of the car. The driver escaped injury and no one else was hurt.