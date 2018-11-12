× 5 injured, including children, in wrong-way crash in Rancho Bernardo

SAN DIEGO – Children and adults were hospitalized after two SUVs collided head-on in Rancho Bernardo early Monday, police said.

San Diego police closed off westbound Camino del Norte, near Interstate 15, due to a crash that happened at 4:30 a.m.

There were three children and two adults in SUVs when it crashed, SDPD officer said. Two children and the adults were taken to Palomar Hospital, authorities said. A 9-month-old child was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital.

Their conditions were unknown.

Investigators said a driver is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.