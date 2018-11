LOS ANGELES — Celebrities expressed their condolences on the passing of comic legend Stan Lee after his death was announced Monday.

Lee, the creator of some of the most popular heroes in the Marvel Universal passed away at the age of 95.

A heavyweight in Hollywood, many big names reacted on social media.

Thank you @TheRealStanLee for the escape from this world & great joy inhabiting the ones you created!! You made so many believe in the good, the heroic, the villainous, the exciting, most of all, you were giving & gracious to us all. RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 12, 2018

Today we lost one of the greats. @TheRealStanLee, you were a inspiration and superhero to us all. Thank you for contributing so much- and giving us all something to aspire to! 💚

#ripstanlee pic.twitter.com/GzFhwgU0WA — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) November 12, 2018

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Stan…more than a master of stories, you always seemed like a master of living. I will look to you for inspiration for the rest of my life. You live on. xoxo Your Wasp

.

#liveon #StanLee pic.twitter.com/JRA2aRM3bG — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) November 12, 2018

Onward and upward to greater glory! Excelsior! Good man, Excelsior! https://t.co/rXLCmk4uiS pic.twitter.com/oQ89AKfkao — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) November 12, 2018

“You know, I guess one person can make a difference” pic.twitter.com/aaY6RALtNz — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) November 12, 2018