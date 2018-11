CARLSBAD, Calif. — A car crashed into a home in Carlsbad Monday evening, causing a natural gas leak, police said.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Yourell Avenue, according to Carlsbad police.

No one in the car was injured and everyone was able to get out of the home unhurt.

Police have closed Yourell Avenue between Spruce Street and Highland Drive. San Diego Gas & Electric has sent a crew to the scene.