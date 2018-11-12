× 14-year-old arrested after school threat

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Deputies arrested a 14-year-old student on suspicion of making a threat against El Capitan High School.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department became aware of the social media threat on Sunday and launched an investigation. Deputies later arrested the suspect at his home and booked him into Juvenile Hall.

The sheriff’s department is not aware of any more threats but will increase patrols at the school Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone with information about the threat should call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.