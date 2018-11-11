‘We can’t be prepared enough’: SDG&E gears up for extreme fire conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Gas & Electric representatives called nearly 165,000 customers over the weekend, reminding them to prepare for potential power outages as high winds ramp up, especially in East County.

The warning comes as three major wildfires rage on both ends of the state, killing at least 31 people and forcing hundreds of thousands to evacuate.

“We are anticipating extreme wildfire conditions across the region coupled with a major wind event," SDG&E Director of Fire Science and Adaptation Brian D'Agostino explained.

SDG&E recommends stocking up on three days worth of food and water in case of an outage.

A #RedFlagWarning has significantly increased in size, now spanning across California through Monday, due to gusty winds and low humidity. This is #CriticalFireWeather and precautions should be taken when outdoors to avoid any potential sparks. https://t.co/jRrR4hFuqh pic.twitter.com/RzwVF7Fagw — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 12, 2018

In extreme cases, SDG&E may shut off power to areas to reduce the risk of wildfires, D'Agostino said.

“It’s a good time to be filling the gas tank, charging the cell phone, making sure that flashlights work," he advised.

SDG&E plans to set up Community Resource Centers in Mountain Empire, Potrero, Campo and Descanso, starting at 8 a.m. Monday.

The facilities will offer water, snacks, and a place to charge cell phones in the event of a power outage.

Mountain Empire – Mountain Empire High School Gymnasium, 3305 Buckman Springs Road, Campo CA 91906 Potrero – Potrero Resource Center, 24550 Hwy 94, Potrero, CA 91963 Descanso – Camp Oliver Lodge, 8761 Riverside Drive A, Descanso, CA 91916 Campo – Golden Acorn Casino & Travel Center, 1800 Golden Acorn Way, Campo, CA 91906

SDG&E recommends practicing an evacuation route with your family, creating a defensible space around your home, and following these tips to reduce the risk of wildfire.

"I think we’ve all seen the devastation that’s happening across the state of California and how critical the fire weather conditions are, so we cannot be prepared enough coming into this upcoming event."