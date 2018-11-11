San Diego County gas prices continue to drop

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the 18th time in 19 days, decreasing six-tenths of a cent to $3.71.

The average price has dropped 12.8 cents over the past 19 days, including 1.6 cents on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 5.8 cents less than one week ago and 13.1 cents lower than one month ago, but 43.7 cents more than one year ago. It has risen 58.8 cents since the start of the year.

“Gas stations began selling winter-blend gasoline last Thursday, which has lowered production costs by at least 12 cents a gallon, so consumers should continue to see more price drops to account for that difference,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“At the same time, oil prices have continued dropping, making gasoline less expensive to produce, and we are entering the low fuel demand season.”