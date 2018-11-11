Wind-whipped fire burns near Cal State San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A fire spread rapidly near Cal State San Bernardino Sunday night, but crews were able to keep the flames from reaching campus.

The fire first broke out near the university around 8 p.m., quickly ballooning from three to 30 acres.

San Bernadino County Fire said “erratic” Santa Ana winds were fueling the fire, and had set up bulldozer crews and rows of engines to protect the campus and surrounding buildings.

Officials named the blaze the University Fire. It was burning near University Parkway, a main roadway surrounding the campus.

County fire officials said they had stopped the flames from spreading any further by 9:30 p.m.

CSUSB issued campus alerts warning students about the blaze. Later, the university said the flames had moved away from campus to the east and that there was no longer any threat.

The news came as three major wildfires rage on both ends of the state, killing at least 31 people and forcing hundreds of thousands to evacuate. A Red Flag Warning indicating extreme wildfire conditions is in effect for much of the state.