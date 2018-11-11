Families fill Veterans Day wall with ‘thank you’ cards on USS Midway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diegans showed their appreciation for members of the armed services Sunday by sending photos and writing thank you cards on a Veterans Day wall at the USS Midway.

Veteran families from across the country sent photos to be placed on a "wall of gratitude" inside the museum. All day Sunday, people stopped at the board to write thank you cards to veterans they know.

Richard Caraveo, a veteran of the US Marines, brought most his family to the ship to take it all in. "Knowing that they chose to make a sacrifice, to make that difference for all of us. I put my card up there and said, 'Thank you,' for your service," he told FOX 5.