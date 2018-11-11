County to host Veterans Day events and memorials

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County residents and public officials will host events around the county Sunday commemorating Veterans Day as well as the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

In El Cajon, city officials and the City of El Cajon Veterans’ Commission will hold a celebration of the holiday at El Cajon Centennial Plaza at 1 p.m. The Valhalla High School band and choir will perform at the event as will the U.S. Coast Guard San Diego Sector Color Guard.

The Veterans Commission will honor U.S. Army and Navy veteran Mark Goodman with the commission’s 2018-2019 Veteran of the Year Award. Goodman is receiving the award, according to the commission, for his work as a professor at Grossmont College, where he assists veteran students in their pursuit of a degree.

At 2 p.m., the City of San Marcos and the San Marcos City Council will host a celebration of the holiday at Helen Bougher Memorial Park, titled “Remembering the 100th Anniversary of the Close of WWI.” Pfc. Ray Deming will serve as the event’s guest speaker, telling stories of his father and uncle’s service in WWI. Deming fought in World War II, earning the National Order of the Legion of Honor from the French government for his service during the Battle of the Bulge.

The Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation will hold a commemorative service to honor the Armistice that ended World War I as well as the experiences of prisoners of war. Foundation President and CEO Catherine Fiorelli will give opening remarks at the service.

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Cardenas will be the guest speaker for the event, telling attendees about his experiences as a German prisoner of war in Switzerland before escaping to France. The service will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the foot of the cemetery’s Veterans Tribute Tower.