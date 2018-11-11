Crews gain control of 5-acre brush fire in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. — Firefighters quickly known down a brush fire in Fallbrook Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported off Highway 76 at Ramona Drive around 12:30 p.m. and was threatening structures, according to CAL Fire.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and @NorthCountyFire are at scene of a 5 acre vegetation fire near Hwy 76 and Ramona Dr in Fallbrook. Structures are threatened.#FallsbreaFire pic.twitter.com/2qS87QcDFr — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 11, 2018

Just moments later, CAL fire gave an update that fire crews stopped the forward rate of speed.

#FallsbreaFire [update] IC reports forward rate of spread has been stopped. pic.twitter.com/FP6FCEwtxQ — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 11, 2018

Ground and air crews from both Cal Fire and the North County Fire Protection District deployed to the area, and the forward spread of the fire had been halted by about 12:45 p.m., according to Cal Fire San Diego’s Twitter page.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said at about 1 p.m.

The fire comes just hours after a red flag warning went into effect for the area as gusty winds, low humidity and dry brush combine to create extreme fire-prone conditions in San Diego and much of the rest of Southern California.

Elsewhere in the state, the Woolsey Fire had scorched more than 83,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and the Camp Fire in Northern California had destroyed nearly 7,000 structures and killed at least 23 people in its 109,000-acre burn zone as of Sunday.