Trump blames wildfires on ‘gross mismanagement,’ threatens to withhold funds

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump blamed California’s “poor” approach to forest management for the massive, deadly wildfires plaguing the state and threatened to withhold federal funding if it was not improved.

“There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” Trump wrote in a tweet published just after midnight Pacific Time Saturday.

“Millions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

The tweet comes as three major wildfires rage on both ends of the state, killing nine people and leveling entire towns.

The president of an organization representing California firefighters responded swiftly, calling the remarks “irresponsible, reckless and insulting.”

And Governor-elect Gavin Newsom was quick to denounce Trump’s comments, saying in part, “This is not a time for partisanship. This is a time for coordinating relief and response and lifting those in need up.”