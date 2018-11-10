San Diego Comic-Con president dies of brain cancer

SAN DIEGO — The president of San Diego Comic-Con International died Saturday due to complications from brain cancer, convention organizers announced on Twitter.

John Rogers, who was first elected president of the convention more than 30 years ago, had been battling glioblastoma.

“As our longest-serving president, first elected in 1986 and re- elected every year since, John’s tenure saw Comic-Con grow from a select gathering of fans to the largest and most prestigious convention of its kind in the world,” read a tweet on Comic-Con’s Twitter account.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer also shared a message about Rogers:

For 4 decades @Comic_Con President John Rogers poured his heart and soul into creating a San Diego institution that became a worldwide phenomenon. His deep love for the comics community created countless memories for so many, and made our city a better place. We mourn his passing https://t.co/kftHUaw0ll — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) November 11, 2018

Rogers is survived by his wife, Janet Talt; his sister Barbara; and his brother David, the Twitter page said. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested those wishing to pay their respects donate to the American Brain Tumor Association of the American Civil Liberties Union, Comic-Con organizers said.

Glioblastoma is the same, highly aggressive form of brain cancer that made headlines in the past year for afflicting the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, who died of the illness in August.