Camp Fire in NorCal now the most destructive blaze in state history

PARADISE, Calif. -- The Camp Fire raging in Northern California has burned its way into state history as the most destructive blaze on record in terms of buildings lost, with more than 6,700 structures gone in two days, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze had covered 100,000 acres and was 20-percent contained by Saturday morning. At least nine people have been killed. An additional 35 people have been reported missing, according to Kory Honea, the Butte County sheriff.

#CampFire [update] Pulga Road at Camp Creek Road near Jarbo Gap (Butte County) is now 100,000 acres and 20% contained. Evacuations in place. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_ButteCo , @ButteSheriff , Paradise P.D.https://t.co/CJkryyPNVZ pic.twitter.com/yzeRrz3zl7 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 10, 2018

The Camp Fire is one of three major wildfires roaring though California, destroying thousands of structures and prompting thousands of residents to flee, sometimes through jam-packed, flame-lined streets that forced evacuees to chose whether to try to drive to safety or to get out and run. A quarter of a million people have been forced from their homes statewide.

President Donald Trump has declared an emergency in the state of California and ordered federal assistance to local resources, but also took to Twitter to blame "gross mismanagement" of the state's forest system for the devastating fires.

'There's really not much left'

The Camp Fire left the mayor of Paradise, population 26,000, in shock.

"There's really not much left. There are very few homes still standing and we've been in multiple different neighborhoods this afternoon," Mayor Jody Jones said. She estimated only 10 to 20% of homes are left.

Four people were found dead in vehicles that were overcome by flames and one body was discovered near the vehicles, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said. The other victims were found near or inside homes that burned.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Pacific Gas & Electric Company on Friday told state regulators that shortly before the fire started, one of its nearby high-voltage power lines had malfunctioned, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Fanned by high winds and fueled by low humidity and dry vegetation, California's fires have spread rapidly Thursday and overnight into Friday. The threat continued Friday, with millions of Californians under "red flag" warnings portending windy arid and warm conditions that pose extreme fire risks.