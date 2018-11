RAMONA, Calif. — Firefighters quickly knocked down a blaze after a plane crashed west of the Ramona airport, officials say.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Highland Valley and Rangeland Roads.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of an aircraft down with fire in the area west of the Ramona airport in Ramona. IC reports the aircraft is fully involved.#HighlandIC pic.twitter.com/Zb2gGdKbIT — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 10, 2018

Moments later, CAL Fire San Diego shared on Twitter “no extension into the vegetation, all occupants accounted for an uninjured.”

#HighlandIC [update] IC reports knockdown on the fire, no extension into the vegetation, all occupants accounted for and uninjured. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 10, 2018