SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — A brush fire ignited in San Ysidro Saturday afternoon, said officials.

The Southbound Interstate 805 connector to Highway 905 was closed due to the brush fire, according to Caltrans.

The blaze ignited around 1:40 p.m.

SB I-805 connector SR-905, closed due to a brush fire. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) November 10, 2018

Crews with San Diego Fire-Rescue and Chula Vista Fire Department were battling the blaze.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.