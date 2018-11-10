2 dead in Malibu as Woolsey fire continues destructive path

MALIBU, Calif. — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Saturday morning that two people have died in Malibu in the area impacted by the Woolsey Fire.

The deaths were first discovered about 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, Deputy Tony Moore of the Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Chief John Benedict confirmed the fatalities at a news conference, but the cause of death has not been released, KTLA reported.

“Sadly and tragically, I am reporting today that we have two fatalities that occurred in the fire area. That is currently under investigation. We have our homicide investigators on scene, and we’ll treat that as a fatality at this point, and we’ll have more to talk about that later on as the investigation unfolds,” Benedict said.

Benedict said the sheriff’s department is utilizing more than 200 deputies to secure property.

“Those deputies are out there to particularly just to provide security for that property,” Benedict said. “So just to let you know, there is zero tolerance for any looting. If you have any qualms of going up and doing such things, you will be arrested. You will be prosecuted.”

The identities of the victims have not been released.