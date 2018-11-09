Two more local schools find lead in drinking water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two more local schools have reported elevated lead levels in their water this week.

The two new campuses, Clay Elementary School in Rolando and Perkins Elementary in Barrio Logan each found lead above the district's mandated 5 part-per-billion limit, according to San Diego Unified School District.

The findings come after Fletcher Elementary School in the Linda Vista area announced they were shutting off part of their water supply due to unsafe lead levels on Nov. 2.

At Clay Elementary, four drinking fountains and two faucets surpassed the limit. At Perkins Elementary, one faucet and one drinking fountain sparked the warning.

The affected fountains, sinks and fixtures were shut off at the schools and additional testing will take place, SDUSD officials said in a letter to parents. Meetings for concerned parents are being scheduled for the end of the month.

Anyone with questions was told to contact the district Safety Office by email at safetyoffice@sandi.net or by phone at 858-627-7174. There is also more information about the district's testing process on their website.