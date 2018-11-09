Shark sightings prompt North County beach closure

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Lifeguards closed a two-mile stretch of beach in Oceanside Friday after several people reported seeing a large shark swimming offshore.

Reports of a 12-foot shark started coming in around 12:30 p.m., lifeguards reported. Callers said the fish was swimming about 100 yards offshore just south of the Oceanside Pier.

As a precaution, lifeguards cleared the beach of swimmers, surfers and waders for a mile north and south of the pier, officials said. They also sent two lifeguard boats out to search for the shark. The Oceanside Police Department also deployed a drone to search for the shark from the air.

As of 3 p.m., the searchers had not found a shark. Unless other sightings or contact with the shark are reported, lifeguards expect to reopen the beach Saturday morning.