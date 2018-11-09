Navy veteran awarded Bronze Star on USS Midway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A Navy veteran was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his heroism during the Iraq War on the USS Midway Friday.

U.S. Representative Scott Peters presented the award to Daniel "Doc" Jacobs in San Diego.

Jacobs was severely injured when an explosive device destroyed his team's vehicle. He was the team's medic and managed to treat his fellow comrades, refused to receive aide of his own until he had done everything he could.

"It was just muscle memory," Jacobs told FOX 5. "There was a job to do ... and I did it."

Jacobs lost his left leg in the blast and had to self-amputate some of his fingers. "My fingers were in the way and I needed to save lives, so they had to go," Jacobs said.

Now retired, Jacobs is a soon-to-be published author. He says this award tops his list of achievements.

"It feels really good to receive this award on this day and the day before the Marine Corps birthday. It's a day I will never forget," Jacobs said.