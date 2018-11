SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards found a body floating in the water near Sunset Cliffs Friday morning.

San Diego Police first got calls about the body around 9:30 a.m., according to Monica Munoz with San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Lifeguards headed out and found the body floating in the water off Pt. Loma Avenue. They brought it back to headquarters and called the medical examiner, Munoz said. SDPD is now investigating.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.