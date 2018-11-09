× LA Zoo preps to evacuate animals as brush fire burns in Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Zoo is preparing some animals for evacuation as firefighters work to contain a 30-acre brush fire in a remote area of Griffith Park on Friday morning.

The fire was reported about 7 a.m. behind the zoo, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated in a news alert. It quickly grew to 2 acres, and by 9:30 a.m., it had charred 30 acres, according to the department.

The blaze was in a remote area covered in “heavy brush with steep and very difficult terrain to navigate,” according to an LAFD alert.

At 8:40 a.m., the zoo tweeted that preparations were underway to evacuate some animals if needed. Zoo staff were also “hosing down the most vulnerable hillside areas,” according to the tweet.

.@LAFD has responded to the fire in Griffith Park and is on the scene. Zoo staff are preparing some animals for evacuation and hosing down the most vulnerable hillside areas. We will continue to follow the instruction of LAFD. — L.A. Zoo Lights ✨ 11/16—1/6 (@LAZoo) November 9, 2018

As of 9:30 a.m., no animal evacuations had occurred and the zoo remained closed.

Fire engines were unable to reach the location so crews were hiking to area in an attempt to get water on the fire.

A Los Angeles County Fire helicopter was also headed to the area to assist with the fire, Stewart stated.

More than 127 firefighters were in involved in the effort.