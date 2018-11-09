Iconic set from ‘Westworld,’ dozens of films burns in wildfire

LOS ANGELES — Paramount Ranch, an iconic set used in TV shows and films from Westworld to The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, has burned in the devastating Woolsey Fire in western Los Angeles County.

We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura. We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it. pic.twitter.com/oC4n7KR8ZT — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) November 9, 2018

Park officials for the Santa Monica Mountains tweeted the news early Friday afternoon. “We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned,” the park service explained.

Paramount Pictures purchased the 2,700-acre Agoura ranch in 1927 to use as a “movie ranch.” That gave way to a “golden age” of film-making on the set that ranged through the ’30s, according to the National Park Service. Ownership of the ranch has changed hands multiple times over the decades since.

Homes have been destroyed and thousands of others are threatened in the growing wildfire, which started near the Los Angeles/Ventura county border Thursday and continued to burn toward the ocean Friday.

The fire had grown to more than 14,000 acres and jumped the 101 Freeway in Agoura despite firefighters’ best efforts Friday morning, KTLA reported.

Approximately 75,000 homes were under evacuation orders in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, officials said in a Friday morning news release. That number was given prior to mandatory evacuations that affected the entire city of Malibu.

The Southern California blaze came as a wildfire in Northern California exploded to at least 70,000 acres and killed 5 people.

And in San Diego County, a red flag warning for high fire danger remained in effect.