Driver who turned self in after deadly hit-and-run gets prison

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man who drove off after hitting a man who was getting into his car in front of his Chula Vista home was sentenced Friday to three years in state prison for the fatal hit-and-run crash.

Guillermo Jimenez, 29, of Chula Vista, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing death.

Jimenez surrendered to police three days after the March 11 accident that killed 62-year-old Rogelio Medrano.

The victim was about to get into his car to go to work when a gray 2008 3 Series BMW two-door coupe struck him in the 400 block of Moss Street about 9:45 p.m., according to police. Following the deadly impact, the driver continued driving and left the area to the west, Detective Joe Briles said.

Medrano died at the scene, despite paramedics’ attempts to save his life.