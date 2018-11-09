County seeks landlords able to rent to homeless veterans, residents

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency put out a call Friday for landlords who will rent to veterans and other county residents dealing with homelessness.

More than 100 homes are needed to house homeless residents, including veterans who have received vouchers from the Housing Authority of San Diego County’s Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program. Roughly 15 percent of the county’s 8,576 homeless residents are military veterans, according to 2018 county homelessness data.

According to HHSA landlord iiaison Rorick Luepton, landlords who rent to homeless veterans with VASH vouchers can receive a leasing bonus of up to $500, a damage reimbursement of up to $5,000 and utility and security deposit assistance.

“Some landlords have concerns about the person being able to pay the rent and the security deposit, and about damage to their property once the tenant leaves,” Luepton said. “I let them know that they’re stable tenants and that they don’t have to worry about getting their rent. I reassure them that if their property is damaged, it will be restored.”

The VASH program has helped roughly 1,000 veterans find housing, according to the HHSA, and is currently assisting 565 more. Landlords interested in renting to VASH program members and participating in other county housing programs can visit 211sandiego.org/help-end-homelessness to apply.