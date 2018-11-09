City of Malibu ordered to evacuate as flames jump Hwy 101

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MALIBU, Calif. - Several structures have been destroyed, thousands of homes are threatened and the entire City of Malibu was under mandatory evacuation orders as the Woolsey Fire burned for its second day Friday.

Fire crews were especially concerned with Highway 101 in the Agoura area Friday morning, where flames began jumping from the north side to the south side of the freeway about 5:30 a.m., KTLA reported.

The freeway was closed in both directions at Liberty Canyon Road, the Fire Department tweeted.

Video showed some drivers still traveling on the freeway although fire trucks were blocking most of the lanes.

“Don’t. Please do not drive in that area. You pose a danger to yourself and emergency responders,” Ventura County Fire Department Captain Scott Dettorre said about the drivers.

Dettorre is concerned that as the fire crosses the freeway “it will make its historic and typical run all the way down Pacific Coast Highway. Threatening more homes, more property, more lives.”

As a result of the fire jumping the freeway, the City of Malibu was placed under mandatory evacuation orders, an emergency alert stated.

The nearest evacuation center is at Palisades High School, located at 15777 Bowdoin St, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272.

Crews are doing everything possible to get control of the fire, Dettorre said. “Be patient. Have Faith. It’s going to be a process. It’s going to take some time,” he said.

Woolsey fire facts

The fire began about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Woolsey Canyon, east of Simi Valley.

It had burned 8,000 acres and there was no containment or expected containment, according to a Ventura County Fire Department update at 3:30 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

Approximately 75,000 homes are under evacuation orders in Ventura and Los Angeles counties Friday morning.

No estimate was given on the number of structures destroyed but the Fire Department did say there were “many.”

Fire crews Thursday morning were dealing with 40 mph wind gusts.

More than 400 firefighters from Ventura County, Los Angeles County, the City of Los Angeles and Cal Fire were battling the brush fire.

The fire department said 30,000 homes were threatened in a tweet Friday morning.

Mandatory evacuations

Saddlebow between Maverick Lane and Morgan Road in Bell Canyon, north of Hwy 101, south of Bell Canyon Road, west of Valley Circle, east of state Route 23.

North of Kanan Road, west of Lindero Canyon to SR-23 extending north of Sunset Hills Boulevard along Erbes Road to Olson Road. North of Sunset Hills Boulevard, South of Olson Road and west of SR-23.

South of Hwy 101, north of Mulholland Highway, west of Las Virgenes Road, east of Westlake Boulevard.

Voluntary evacuations

Evacuations in Hidden Hills and all portions in the City of Los Angeles have been revised from mandatory to voluntary, the Fire Department stated.

Voluntary evacuations have been added in Ventura County for Lake Sherwood and the area south of Hwy 101 and north of Potrero Road between Westlake Boulevard and Wendy Drive in Thousand Oaks.

Evacuation Centers

Evacuation centers are open Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Borchard Community Center, Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center, Camarillo Community Center, Thousand Oaks Teen Center, and Goebel Adult Community Center are open in Ventura County.

Taft High School and Pierce College are open to people in Los Angeles County.