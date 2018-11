CAMARILLO SPRINGS, Calif. — A wind-driven wildfire burned in Ventura County west of Thousand OaksThursday afternoon, triggering mandatory evacuations and closing part of Highway 101.

Residents in the Camarillo Springs area are facing mandatory evacuations, with more than 165 firefighters battling the blaze.

Traffic along the 101 Freeway could be seen getting jammed as the fire burned nearby, as seen in helicopter video.

Get more information at KTLA.com.