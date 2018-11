SIMI HILLS, Calif. — A brush fire in the Simi Hills prompted mandatory evacuations in the Bell Canyon area Thursday, KTLA reported.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 25000 block of Woolsey Canyon Road and was estimated to be 2,000 acres in size by 6 p.m.

Approximately 20 homes were evacuated and 20 structures were threatened, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

