Procession for sergeant killed in ‘college night’ bar massacre to take place at 10 a.m.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A procession will take place Thursday morning for the Ventura County sergeant killed while responding to a mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks nightclub the night before.

Sgt. Ron Helus was one of 13 people, including the gunman, who died in the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Helus’ body will be transported via motorcade from Los Robles Hospital to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office at 10 a.m., the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

The motorcade will travel westbound on Janss Road and southbound on Lynn Road to the northbound 101 Freeway, the Sheriff’s Office stated. Intermittent road closures are to be expected.

Helus was the first responder to the mass shooting and was immediately hit by gunfire, Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

The 29-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office leaves behind a wife and a son.

The sheriff says he told Helus’ wife “he died a hero because he went in to save lives.”