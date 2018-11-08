Nonprofit transforms old Wonder Bread building into homeless center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A non-profit in Chula Vista has transformed an old Wonder Bread facility into a resource center for the homeless.

Rosy Vasquez and Community Through Hope, a non-profit geared towards helping the homeless, gave FOX 5 a tour of the facility located at 465 C St.

The building consists of a spot for a farmers market, a classroom and a thrift store. It also has other programs and resources homeless individuals can use to get back on their feet.

"A group of Chula Visitans came together and we were concerned about the issues of food and security and un-sheltered issues that were really prevalent in the parks," said Vasquez. "We're just here to try and problem-solve and design programs that take action with a lot of respect, dignity and hope."

"I love every minute of it because it has changed my life," said Mary Foster, who was once homeless but now works at the center to help others. "From a bad person to a good person. I'm not doing the things that I used to because I bettered my life and I am bless."

The grand opening will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 9.