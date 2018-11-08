Motorcyclist killed in I-8 crash was retired U.S. Marshal

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist killed in a collision on Interstate 8 in La Mesa was identified Thursday as a retired deputy federal marshal who was en route to his job as a court security officer at the time of the fatal accident.

John Brady, 65, was riding to the west when the crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The Ramona resident died at the scene of the accident near state Route 125, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Brady joined the U.S. Marshals Service in September 1980 and retired in January 2007, after which he began his courthouse-security job on a contract basis, USMS spokesman Ben Walker said.