Massive wind-fueled fire threatens NorCal town of Paradise

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuations were underway as firefighters battled a massive blaze, dubbed the Camp Fire, that was threatening the town of Paradise in Butte County Thursday, officials said.

Cal Fire tweeted that the fire was “very dangerous” and urged people to follow evacuation orders.

#CampFire [update] The 5000 acre fire is very dynamic. Strong winds are moving the fire quickly. Please be safe and heed all evacuation orders. — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) November 8, 2018

The 5,000-acre fire started off Camp Creek Road and Pulga Road, Jarbo Gap, off state Highway 70 in Feather River Canyon, according to FOX 40.

Butte County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations for Pulga, South Pine Zone, Old Magalia Zone and South Coutelenc Zone as of 10 a.m. Shelters opened at Oroville Nazarene Church at 9 a.m. and Neighborhood Church in Chico.

The fire and evacuations led to gridlock traffic in Paradise, and multiple drivers abandoned their vehicles, Sacramento Bee reported.

Two separate calls to emergency responders reported a woman in labor for a “high-risk” pregnancy was in a vehicle on the side of Clark Road, the newspaper reported.

Sacremento Bee reported that multiple structures were damaged or destroyed near a hospital on Pentz Road as of about 9:45 a.m., but the hospital remained undamaged as of 9:45 a.m.

Pulga is 30 miles north of Oroville and 130 miles north of Sacramento.

State Highway 191 was closed at SR-70 due to the fire, Caltrans reported.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company said about 14,000 residents of Butte and Plumas counties were without power due to fire activity and requests from firefighters to cut electricity in certain areas for safety, Sacramento Bee reported.

PG&E had planned potential power shutoff events due to forecasted high winds and dry conditions. The shutoffs could take place in eight counties.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning Wednesday night.