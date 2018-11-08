Marine veteran ID’d as gunman in SoCal ‘college night’ bar massacre

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – A man suspected of using a handgun to kill 12 people Wednesday night at a Thousand Oaks bar has been identified as Ian David Long.

The 28-year-old United States Marine Corps veteran, who lived in Newbury Park, was identified by Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean during a news conference Thursday morning, KTLA reported.

An official told the Associated Press the gunman deployed some type of smoke device when he opened fire inside the Borderline Bar & Grill.

The gun used by Long was a .45 caliber Glock 21 designed to hold 10 rounds plus one in the chamber. The weapon had been modified to hold extra rounds, but it was unclear how many were in the gun at the time of the shooting, Dean said.

The Sheriff’s Office had been in contact with Long several times over the past few years, Dean said.

In 2015, Long was the apparent battery victim during an incident at another local bar. Dean also said that authorities were called to Long’s home in April regarding a disturbance.

Long was acting “irate and irrationally” during that incident, said Dean, who called Wednesday’s shooting “tragic and senseless.”

Dean said it was possible that Long had been suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, although that had not been confirmed. “He obviously had some sort of issues.”

A neighbor of Long’s said the veteran had served a tour in Afghanistan.

The United States Marine Corps confirmed that Long was an infantry machine gunner. The servicemembers in that position are responsible for handling large machine guns in direct combat.

Authorities and witnesses say the gunman wore dark clothing and didn’t say anything as he fired inside the bar. Hundreds of people fled, some breaking windows and jumping out of second-floor windows to escape.

Long was later found dead inside the club. Investigators believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Long’s mother Colleen was a former San Diego resident. She posted on Facebook that she attended Patrick Henry High School and still has relatives living in San Diego.

Families and friends of other people who were at the bar during the “college country night” were frantically searching for loved one’s Thursday morning.

An emergency hotline was set up to locate victims and survivors. It is 805-465-6650.