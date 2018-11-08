Coronado man killed in Thousand Oaks massacre ‘heroically saved lives’

CORONADO, Calif. — A Coronado High School graduate was killed trying to rescue others from the Thousand Oaks bar shooting that left at least 12 people dead late Wednesday night.

Justin Meek, 23, was a recent graduate of Cal Lutheran University. The school confirmed his death in a campus alert late Thursday morning, writing that he was “one of the precious lives cut short in this tragedy.”

Family members and friends gathered to honor Meek at Spreckels Park in Coronado. They told FOX 5 he was a bouncer and promoter at the Borderline Bar & Grill where the shooting took place. He graduated from Coronado High in 2014, where he was beloved on campus and served as the school’s mascot.

#HappeningNow family members and friends of Justin Meek, a @CoronadoHigh graduate injured in the #ThousandOaksShooting gathering for a day vigil. Meek apparently was a bouncer at the Borderline Bar & Grill. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/iEVx90wclC — Fox 5 Sharon Chen (@sharonchenfox5) November 8, 2018

Loved ones told FOX 5 that Justin wasn’t working Wednesday night, but he was at the club with friends and one of the first people to jump in and try to help, breaking windows to help usher people out of the bar.

“Meek heroically saved lives in the incident,” Cal Lutheran said Thursday. The university will hold services at their Samuelson Chapel on campus for the community to comfort one another in grief.

“Cal Lutheran wraps its arms around the Meek family and other families, and around every member of this community of caring,” the school wrote.

On Instagram, Meek had frequently promoted Borderline, inviting followers to ask for, “Justin at the door.” He posted a photo to his account promoting Wednesday’s College Country Night just hours before gunfire erupted at the event.

Sheriff’s officials say a gunman opened fire in the packed bar shortly after 11 p.m., killing at least 12 people, including a sheriff’s sergeant, and wounding others before being found dead at the scene. The sheriff estimated a dozen or more people were injured. At least 15 people arrived at hospitals.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department later identified the shooter as 28-year-old Ian David Long, a former Marine.

There is a verified GoFundMe campaign to help families who lost a loved one in the massacre.