Gunman twice steals cigarettes, cash from gas station

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man wanted for two armed robberies of a gas station.

At 4 a.m. on June 2 and 3:52 a.m. on November 3, a man robbed the Chevron gas station at 3502 National Avenue in the Mountain View area of San Diego. In both robberies, the man pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded they open the cash register. Both times he stole cash and several packs of cigarettes before leaving in a northbound direction.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, 5’6″ to 5’9″, 170 to 180 pounds, with a light complexion and acne. During the first robbery, he was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt. During the second, he was wearing blue jeans, a blue-and-white plaid long-sleeved shirt, a blue bandana covering his face and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the identity or the location of the suspect is asked to call SDPD’s Robbery Unit at 619-531-2299 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.