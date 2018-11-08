Faulconer, SDSU president meet on future of Mission Valley stadium

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Kevin Faulconer and the San Diego State University president Thursday held their first meeting on the future development of the Mission Valley stadium site since voters approved Measure G in Tuesday’s election.
The measure allows SDSU to buy the land in and around the site to build a 35,-000-seat stadium for Aztec football as well as expand the campus, build university and public housing and a river park.
The competing measure on the ballot that proposed redeveloping the site was Measure E, the SoccerCity initiative, which proposed a 23,000-seat soccer stadium. That measure received 30 percent of voter approval, falling short of the 50 percent required. Fifty-five percent of voters approved Measure G.
Faulconer and Adela de la Torre released the following statement Thursday:
Mayor Faulconer and San Diego State University President de la Torre are excited to join together to realize a world-class river park and multi-use stadium, build the housing our city needs and support the university’s long-term growth. These long-held goals represent a shared vision for this public site and will serve as the basis for negotiations as we move forward. Voter approval for Measure G was the first step, and now the real work begins. Developing this site is an unprecedented undertaking and we look forward to getting the job done together.
