12 killed, including sheriff’s sergeant in mass shooting at Thousand Oaks bar

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — A gunman opened fire in a packed bar in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday night, killing at least 12 people, including a sheriff’s sergeant, and wounding others before being found dead at the scene, according to Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean.

About 11:20 p.m., authorities received multiple 911 calls about shots being fired at the Borderline Bar & Grill, located at 99 Rolling Oaks. Drive.

A sheriff’s sergeant and a California Highway Patrol officer were the first to arrive on scene, responding with minutes. Dean said. After hearing gunshots, they decided to go into the restaurant, fearing there might be victims inside.

Sgt. Ron Helus entered and struck by multiple bullets, the sheriff said. The CHP officer went out and secured the perimeter until additional units arrived, then went to rescue Helus from the line of fire.

Additional units from multiple law enforcement agencies responded and made entry, where they found 11 victims killed inside.

The suspected shooter was also found dead, but it’s unclear how he died.

“It’s well too early to know if he took his own life,” the sheriff said.

The sergeant died at a hospital sometime before 2 a.m. Helus, a 29-year veteran, was looking to retire next year. He lived in Moorpark and is survived by his wife and son.

“Ron was a hard-working dedicated sheriff’s sergeant,” Dean said. “He died a hero. He went in to save lives.”

The sheriff estimated a dozen or more people were injured.

“It’s a horrific scene in there, there is blood everywhere and the suspect is part of that, and I didn’t want to get that close and disturb the scene and possibly disturb the investigation,” he said.

The suspect has not yet been identified, and authorities are still investigating a motive.

“We have no idea whether there is a terrorism link or not,” Dean said, adding there was no reason to believe there was, but they would look at that option.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, but investigators did not find any type of assault rifle in the bar, he added.

The shooting took place as the bar was hosting its weekly “College Country Night,” and authorities said hundreds were inside when the gunfire erupted.

The bar is near several colleges, and witnesses said many of the people inside were college students.

“It’s a horrific incident. It’s part of the horrors that are happening in our country and everywhere,” Dean said. “And I think it’s impossible to put any logic or sense into the senseless.”

#OaksInc: Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO . Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/4X3b8KMisc — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018