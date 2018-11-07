Gas leak causes students to be evacuated in Vista

VISTA, Calif. — A gas leak in Vista prompted a middle school to be evacuated and homeowners were told to shelter-in-place Wednesday.

A construction worker hit a 3-inch gas line around 10:30 a.m. at 740 Olive Avenue, near Maryland Drive.

A shelter-in-place warning was issued for homes and Washington Middle School located within a 300-feet-radius of the leak around 11:30 a.m., according to the city of Vista.

No one has suffered any reported ill effects from the vapors, authorities said.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews were at the location working to control the leak.

It was unknown how long it would take to get fixed.