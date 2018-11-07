× San Marcos mayor headed for victory in District 5 Supervisor’s race

SAN DIEGO – San Marcos Mayor Jim Desmond appeared to be heading to an easy victory in the race to replace Bill Horn as District 5 Supervisor.

With 44 percent of the vote counted, Desmond, a Republican, had 60 percent of the vote. His opponent, Democrat and legislative analyst Michelle Gomez was trailing with 40 percent. The winner of the election will replace Horn, who was termed out of office as a result of San Diego County’s Measure B, which was passed in 2010. The measure established a limit of two eight-year terms for supervisors, with the five supervisors at that time being grandfathered in.

Desmond has served as San Marcos mayor for 12 years. Prior to taking mayoral office in 2006, Desmond was a San Marcos City Councilman. He is endorsed by the San Diego County Republican Party and serves on the boards of directors for the San Diego Association of Governments, San Diego International Airport, San Diego County Economic Development Corporation and San Diego and Imperial County Boy Scouts of America.

Gomez sits on the San Diego County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls and the Oceanside Housing Commission, in addition to her work as a legislative analyst. She has received endorsements from the San Diego County Democratic Party and the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council.