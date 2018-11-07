Prop. 7: Californians vote to clear path for year-round daylight saving time

SAN DIEGO – Voters in California took the first step toward permanent year-round daylight saving time by approving Proposition 7.

For the measure to take effect it still needs a two-thirds vote from the Legislature and a change in federal law.

With 93 percent of the ballots counted, Proposition 7 led by more than 59.8 percent.

Democratic Rep. Kansen Chu of San Jose pushed for Proposition 7 because changing the clocks twice a year is a hassle. He sighted an increase in risk of car crashes and heart attacks following the spring change.