Pacific Beach Peeping Tom gets year in jail

SAN DIEGO — A man who admitted peeping into the windows of women in the Pacific Beach area over a 30-day period was sentenced Wednesday to 364 days in jail.

James Wayne Hubbard, 48, pleaded guilty last month to three misdemeanor counts of being a Peeping Tom, said Deputy City Attorney Christina Howden.

The prosecutor said Hubbard victimized nine women, looking into homes in Pacific Beach within a few blocks of each other.

No victims showed up to make statements at Hubbard’s sentencing in front of Judge Cindy Davis.

“All of them were happy with the fact that he pleaded guilty,” Howden said outside court.

San Diego police said the peeping incidents took place between Sept. 11 and Oct. 12, the day of Hubbard’s arrest.

The suspect description was consistent; a white male, bald, of medium height, and medium to heavy build, according to police.