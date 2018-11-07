No bail for man accused of killing mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- A man accused of fatally stabbing his 64-year-old mother inside her Oceanside home pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge.

Anthony Sardina, 37, was ordered held without bail. The details of the case were not revealed during the proceedings but prosecutors say Sardina is accused of stabbing his 64-year-old mother, Regina Sardina, to death.

“Today, Anthony Sardina was arraigned on a complaint alleging one count of murder, as well as what is known as a felony strike prior allegation attached to the murder charge. There is also an allegation that he personally used a knife in the commission of the offense,” said Deputy District Attorney Robert Bruce.

Officers were called at 12:30 p.m. Sunday to Regina Sardina's residence in the 3900 block of Shenandoah Drive, near Pauline Way, after one of her three sons found her dead of severe upper body trauma, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said. The son had gone to check on his mother after she failed to meet one of his brothers as planned in Las Vegas, Bussey said.

Officers found the victim's Mercedes-Benz sedan around 5 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a shopping center near the intersection of Plaza Drive and College Boulevard, Bussey said.

Anthony Sardina was spotted leaving the area in a taxi cab, Bussey said. The taxi company told police that the 37-year-old suspect was dropped off in Carlsbad, and Carlsbad police arrested him shortly after 6 p.m., according to Bussey.

“The Oceanside Police Department did a terrific job in investigating this offense, bringing it to the DA’s Office. We charged it quickly, and it continues to be under investigation,” said Bruce.

Police have not disclosed a suspected motive for the killing.

The Nov. 28 preliminary hearing date was set for the defendant, who faces 56 years to life in state prison if convicted, Bruce said.