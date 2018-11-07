Motorcyclist killed in morning crash on Interstate 8

LA MESA, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 8 in La Mesa, authorities said.

It happened at about 5:10 a.m. on westbound I-8 east of state Route 125, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Doerr said.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

A SigAlert was issued shortly after 5:55 a.m. shutting down the right two lanes of westbound I-8 just before the connector ramp to SR-125.