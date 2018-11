SAN DIEGO — A thief wearing sweatpants and a hooded jacket used a demand note Wednesday to rob an El Cerrito-area bank, authorities reported.

The man, who appeared to be in his 40s, presented the written message to a teller at the Union Bank branch office in the 6000 block of El Cajon Boulevard at about 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Officer Dino Delimitros said.