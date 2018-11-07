Judge Kreep gap behind prosecutor Brower widens in race for Superior Court bench

SAN DIEGO – In the only contested judicial race in San Diego County, Deputy District Attorney Matt Brower had an early lead over Superior Court Judge Gary Kreep, who is seeking re-election.

Brower said the vote spread seemed to indicate a win for him and voters who seek a change.

“San Diegans want judges who will follow the law and who are ethical,” said Brower an hour after the vote-count began. “They don’t want judges who are biased and unprofessional.”

Live Election Results

Kreep did not respond when asked to comment on the early election returns, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

By the time 68 percent of the county’s precinct voting had been counted, Brower had increased his lead to 58.65 percent to Kreep’s 41.35 percent. The tally showed the gap between the two widening slightly over initial counts.

Brower was backed largely by Democratic political groups and labor unions, including most of the county’s police officer associations. Kreep was supported by Republican and conservative organizations.

Brower has been a county prosecutor since 2012, handling fraud and theft cases. He has also served as a Marine Corps judge advocate for eight years on active duty and now as a reservist lieutenant colonel assigned to the European Command in Stuttgart, Germany.

Kreep first won election to the bench in 2012 with a controversial background as attorney for a “birther” lawsuit challenging President Barack Obama’s Hawaiian birthplace.

Read more at San Diego Union-Tribune.