Jeff Sessions resigns as attorney general; Trump names replacement

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign Wednesday.

Sessions’ resignation letter has been delivered to White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Trump announced on Twitter that Matthew G Whitaker will be the new Acting Attorney General.

We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to remain in charge of the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump did not answer a direct question about Sessions during his news conference Wednesday, saying that on the whole he is “extremely” satisfied with his Cabinet.

….We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

