Jeff Sessions resigns as attorney general; Trump names replacement

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign Wednesday.
Sessions’ resignation letter has been delivered to White House chief of staff John Kelly.
Trump announced on Twitter that Matthew G Whitaker will be the new Acting Attorney General.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to remain in charge of the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller.
Trump did not answer a direct question about Sessions during his news conference Wednesday, saying that on the whole he is “extremely” satisfied with his Cabinet.
