Gunman robs Scripps Ranch Subway

SAN DIEGO -- Police are looking for the man who man robbed a Subway at gunpoint in Scripps Ranch Wednesday night.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the sandwich restaurant located off Carroll Canyon Road.

According to San Diego police, the man walked into the Subway, showed a gun, demanded cash and then got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Christine Fleming, who works nearby, said she often eats at the restaurant and feels bad for the employees who were working at the time.

“They're young kids. Probably in school and trying to make a living while they're going to school. It's terrifying for these young kids. It’s terrifying for anybody,” Fleming said.

Police said the robber is described as a white man with gray hair who is between the ages of 40 to 50. He is said to be about 5'10", 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and blue surgical gloves.

“I’m sure they have cameras in there and I hope that they do find someone, find the person that is doing this,” Fleming said.

Nearby businesses told FOX 5 they have dealt with break-ins before over the years, but nothing as extreme as this.

Detectives at the scene said that they were working on getting surveillance video.