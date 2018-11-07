Feinstein appears to hold off progressive challenger, secure Senate seat

SAN DIEGO — Incumbent Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein appeared to hold off a challenge from her left and retain the US Senate seat she’s held since 1992.

Early results showed Feinstein with a comfortable lead over her challenger, fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon. The incumbent had 54 percent of the vote to her challenger’s 46 percent with 38 percent of precincts reporting.

De Leon ran firmly to Feinstein’s left, challenging the long-serving senator, often described as a moderate, on issues including healthcare and her approach to combating the Trump administration.

The win would represent Feinstein’s fifth full term in the Senate.